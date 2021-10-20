OMG Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $470.52 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $14.48 or 0.00021717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $2.03 billion and $470.52 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.42 or 0.00266034 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000938 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

