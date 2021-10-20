ONEOK, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

ONEOK has increased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. ONEOK has a payout ratio of 113.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ONEOK to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.6%.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,860. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $66.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

