Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$118.00 to C$125.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Onex traded as high as $79.16 and last traded at $79.16, with a volume of 160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.27.

ONEXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$107.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 73.67%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

