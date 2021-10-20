Onex (TSE:ONEX) Given New C$113.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ONEX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$118.00 target price on shares of Onex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ONEX traded up C$2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$97.41. 127,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,800. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.79. Onex has a fifty-two week low of C$56.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.65. The stock has a market cap of C$8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.27.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

