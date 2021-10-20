Onex (TSE:ONEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.00

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$96.00 and last traded at C$95.33, with a volume of 46678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$94.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONEX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Onex from C$102.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$118.00 target price on Onex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of C$8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.79.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

