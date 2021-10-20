Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,213 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Onto Innovation worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONTO stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

