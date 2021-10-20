Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Hits $1.16 on Major Exchanges

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00001742 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $304.97 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.28 or 0.00186372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00092758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,457,583 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

