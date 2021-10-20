Open Governance Token Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $780,789.31 and approximately $38,745.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00041558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00193293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00092885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

