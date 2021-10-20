Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.77% of Open Lending worth $422,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,492.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,303 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 435.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,724 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 208.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,295,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 875,671 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,291,626 shares of company stock valued at $43,846,642. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

