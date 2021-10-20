OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Reaches $1.94 on Top Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00041467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00191270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00092692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

