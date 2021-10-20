OpenOcean Market Capitalization Tops $103.95 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $103.95 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00067592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00072126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00102648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,706.30 or 0.99506663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.47 or 0.06390364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00022230 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

