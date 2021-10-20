Oppenheimer Comments on Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will earn $9.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.23. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.62.

NYSE:ROK opened at $316.14 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.08 and a 200 day moving average of $289.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Amundi purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,601,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 43.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after buying an additional 243,816 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 169.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after buying an additional 181,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

