Oppenheimer Comments on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Sunday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $60.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $52.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $12.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $40.18 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.19.

Shares of GS stock opened at $412.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $7,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

