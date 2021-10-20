OptiToken (OPTI) Price Tops $0.0079

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. OptiToken has a market cap of $260,538.03 and approximately $6,940.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OptiToken has traded 38% higher against the US dollar. One OptiToken coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00067255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00071011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00101335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,985.29 or 0.99960412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.05 or 0.06273226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00021480 BTC.

About OptiToken

OptiToken’s total supply is 95,557,933 coins and its circulating supply is 32,897,928 coins. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io

OptiToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using US dollars.

