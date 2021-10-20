Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,688 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $97.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

