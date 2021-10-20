Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.93

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.93 and last traded at $97.75, with a volume of 14049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Get Oracle alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $266.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.