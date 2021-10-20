O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

In related news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total value of $2,988,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,393 shares of company stock worth $42,990,397. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $638.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $641.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $603.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

