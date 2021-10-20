Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 173.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,566 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of Organogenesis worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

