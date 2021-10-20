Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis Acquires 150,000 Shares

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,955,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,322,645.

OGO remained flat at $C$0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. 32,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,388. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$99.64 million and a P/E ratio of -10.27. Organto Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

