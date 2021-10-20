Orient Walt Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $231,952.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00067368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00072120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00101503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,928.43 or 1.00214239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.73 or 0.06277376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

