Origin Bancorp (OBNK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.15. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Origin Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 36,244.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

