Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00065290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00069654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00102280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,165.70 or 0.99706032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.54 or 0.06087406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021041 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

