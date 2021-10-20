Orion Group (ORN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Orion Group to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Orion Group alerts:

NYSE ORN opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orion Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Orion Group worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.