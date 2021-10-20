ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.29

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.29 and traded as high as $96.91. ORIX shares last traded at $96.71, with a volume of 8,534 shares.

IX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.76%. Equities research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ORIX by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ORIX by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

