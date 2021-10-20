ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.29

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.29 and traded as high as $96.91. ORIX shares last traded at $96.71, with a volume of 8,534 shares.
IX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ORIX by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ORIX by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
