Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. 16,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,215,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,490,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,729 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 370,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

