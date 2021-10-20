Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Purchases 5,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$12,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,302,900.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 25,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$65,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,700 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, with a total value of C$15,219.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 11,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,510.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,126.00.

TSE OSK remained flat at $C$2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 371,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,567. The company has a market cap of C$908.34 million and a PE ratio of -50.59. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.33 and a 1-year high of C$4.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.