Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 109,092 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.77 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

