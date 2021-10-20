Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 262.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of Outset Medical worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Outset Medical by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,184 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Outset Medical by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of OM opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -9.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,056 shares of company stock worth $6,446,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.