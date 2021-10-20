Owens Corning (OC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, analysts expect Owens Corning to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Owens Corning stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $39,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

