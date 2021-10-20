Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Up 6.1%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.32 and last traded at $35.23. Approximately 17,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,095,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

