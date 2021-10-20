Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,295.95

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,295.95 ($30.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,520 ($32.92). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,400 ($31.36), with a volume of 36,436 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,457.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,295.95.

In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Gavin Hill acquired 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). Insiders purchased 929 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,478 over the last quarter.

About Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.