Oxygen Hits Market Capitalization of $139.00 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $139.00 million and $883,726.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00003342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,003,644 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.