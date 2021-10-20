Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OZON opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ozon has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.18.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ozon will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

