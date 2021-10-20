P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $826.00

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 826 ($10.79) and traded as high as GBX 828 ($10.82). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($10.79), with a volume of 23,968 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 68.62, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 826 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 826.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.42 million and a P/E ratio of 20.91.

P2P Global Investments Company Profile (LON:P2P)

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

