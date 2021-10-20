PAC Global Price Tops $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001177 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00139407 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006282 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.21 or 0.00606296 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000411 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

