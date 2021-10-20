Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.91. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 55.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

