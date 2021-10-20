PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.02 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.94. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,545,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

