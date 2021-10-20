PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PacWest Bancorp traded as high as $48.38 and last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 9082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PACW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

