PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. 31,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,275. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.