PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Raised to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PACW. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.