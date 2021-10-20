PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lessened its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,918 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.9% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.38% of PacWest Bancorp worth $18,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.