PAID Network (PAID) Market Cap Hits $50.47 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $50.47 million and approximately $963,986.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00067368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00072120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00101503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,928.43 or 1.00214239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.73 or 0.06277376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00022103 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

