Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 114.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,186 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $455.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.94 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $516.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.