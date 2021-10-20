PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $20.49 or 0.00031048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $4.79 billion and $317.96 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00041652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.00193955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00092942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 233,655,998 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.