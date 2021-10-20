Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.39

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 47.39 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 83.50 ($1.09). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 4,269,619 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £556.17 million and a PE ratio of -30.77.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

