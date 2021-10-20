Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce sales of $500.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $507.43 million and the lowest is $498.10 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $472.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -144.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $132.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

