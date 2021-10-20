Paparazzi (PAZZI) Achieves Market Cap of $13,244.31

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00040957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00190593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00092446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

PAZZI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

