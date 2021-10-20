Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, Parachute has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $232,930.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,650,936 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.