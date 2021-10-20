Paramount Group (PGRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Paramount Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Paramount Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.860-$0.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.86-0.90 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paramount Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

NYSE PGRE opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several research firms have commented on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paramount Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13,044.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.