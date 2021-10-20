Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.38.

Shares of POU stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.36. 76,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.61. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$20.68.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.0099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,846. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,475.

Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

